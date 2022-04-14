Sharks hope for a big boost ahead of Leinster meeting

The Sharks hope to have star fullback Aphelele Fassi back in time before their final push for a place in the United Rugby Championship (URC) quarterfinals.

Fassi has been one of the notable absentees from the Sharks in their past three games due to an ankle injury sustained in the match against Zebre at Kings Park Stadium in Durban.

He wasn’t available in the defeat to Edinburgh and back-to-back wins over the Dragons and the Lions with Anthony Volmink getting a run at 15.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt said Fassi, 24, returned to the training field last week and hopes to have the player back when the Sharks host a strong Leinster in Durban on Saturday, April 23.

“We are hoping that Aphelele Fassi will be back for the Leinster game. We will have to see how his running goes before the game,” Everitt said.

“He started running on the field on Friday and there has been no repercussions and has to get through a week of training and we will be able to make a decision.”

The Sharks are still without the Bulls-linked winger S’bu Nkosi, who is also nursing an ankle injury.

The Irish giants, Leinster, currently lead the standings in the URC with 60 points while the Sharks are in position six with 46 points.

With only three games to go, teams are fighting for a top eight finish which will guarantee them a place in the quarterfinals of the URC.