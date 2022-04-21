Mdluli Safari Lodge offers eco-friendly luxury and rich culture.

After a five-hour drive from Gauteng, seeking sanctuary from the city, we reach the Kruger National Park’s Numbi Gate.

In big, bold letters a billboard teases “tented luxury” as we turn onto a dusty and bumpy private road that leads to Mdluli Safari Lodge. Then comes a stern warning from our driver: “Turn off the music, animals don’t respond well to loud sound.” We, of course, oblige.

It’s just after 5pm, which apparently is the perfect time for an evening game drive. One of the promises of the lodge is Big Five sightings and, no kidding — while we’re driving along the gravel road an elephant comes charging towards us.

“That’s not a happy elephant,” the driver announces, as fear paralyses my body at the sight of the elephant’s fanned-out ears. But then, as soon as the elephant spots our car, it changes course and disappears into the bush.

We spot an antelope next, which looks less scary.

When we reach the lodge’s gated fence, I quickly fall in love with not only the wilderness but also the eco-friendly retreat and its rich Swati heritage.





Camping + luxury = the best