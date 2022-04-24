On Orthodox Easter, Zelenskyy vows 'wickedness' will not destroy Ukraine

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed on Sunday in an Orthodox Easter message that no “wickedness” will destroy the country and prayed that God returns happiness to children and brings solace to grieving mothers.

Standing inside one of the country's best known landmarks, the 1,000-year-old Saint Sophia Cathedral in Kyiv, Zelenskyy said in a video address that Ukraine will overcome the darkness that the war has brought upon it.

“Today, we still believe in the new victory of Ukraine and we are all convinced that we will not be destroyed by any horde or wickedness,” Zelenskyy, wearing his trademark dark khaki outfit, said.

“We are overcoming dark times and on this day I — and most of us — are not in bright clothes, but we are fighting for a luminous idea.”

Subdued Easter celebrations took place across the country on Sunday, exactly two months since the beginning of the Russian invasion that Russian President Vladimir Putin has called a “special military operation”.

Serhiy Gaidai, governor of the eastern Luhansk region, said on Sunday that seven churches there have been destroyed in the war.

While churches used to be full for overnight and morning Easter services, this year churches have been asked not to gather many people, with concerns they could be targets for missiles.