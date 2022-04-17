×

We've got news for you.

Register on SowetanLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Injured German tourist airlifted to safety

Fall on Lion's Head ends well thanks to search and rescue efforts

By TIMESLIVE - 17 April 2022 - 17:12
A German tourist was airlifted to safety after falling on Lions Head in Cape Town on Easter Sunday.
A German tourist was airlifted to safety after falling on Lions Head in Cape Town on Easter Sunday.
Image: Supplied

A German tourist who had to be airlifted to safety after a six-metre fall on Cape Town’s Lions Head has been taken to hospital.

The man fell early on Sunday morning while trying to retrieve an item accidentally dropped by another hiker.

“He was scrambling down below the trail, when he slipped and fell  ... sustaining injuries to his left leg,” a spokesperson from Wilderness Search And Rescue in the Western Cape said.

A medical team hiked to the patient and the Western Cape department of health emergency helicopter was called out. The patient was hoisted from the scene in a stretcher and flown to a nearby landing zone, where he was transferred to a waiting ambulance.

The patient was delivered to hospital and all rescue team workers were safely off Lions Head by 9:45am on Easter Sunday.

Hiker found dead after fall from Lion's Head in Cape Town

The body of a hiker was found on Sunday morning on the Camps Bay side of Lion’s Head.
News
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

The wall fell on me and my son’: KZN flood victims speak of loss and rebuilding ...
Reports of destructive KZN floods from the ground