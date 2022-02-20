Sharks preserve unbeaten record muscling past Lions at Ellis Park

The Sharks remain unbeaten in this year's Currie Cup after they downed the Lions 43-31 at Ellis Park on Saturday.

The Sharks, who held a 20-7 lead at the break, never looked in danger of losing the match but the Lions showed commendable pluck and enterprise in the second half when a lesser side might have dropped their bundle.

The Sharks, however, boasted far more senior rugby experience in their ranks and gradually gained the upper hand. They showed greater urgency in getting off the line in defence and the way in which they hit the gainline, but some of their good work was undone by three yellow cards.

It was the Lions who made the initial breakthrough, albeit completely against the run of play. Flyhalf Vaughan Isaacs, from close to his goalline, kicked ahead and found Sharks fullback Yaw Penxe slightly out of position. It allowed Lions right wing Boldwin Hansen to run onto the ball and dash for the try line.

Poor defence from Hansen helped let Marnus Potgieter in two minutes later as the Sharks wiped the deficit.