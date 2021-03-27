Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is adjusting to the new way of doing things at the Shark Tank in Durban since his high profile move from Cape Town.

Kolisi‚ who played his professional career with the Stormers and Western Province‚ last month moved to the Sharks and on Friday he marked his eagerly-anticipated debut with a try during their commanding 45-12 win over the Bulls.

“I think the tackles that he missed were more system errors rather than individual errors but we are very happy with Siya‚” said Sharks coach Sean Everitt‚ adding that Kolisi is going to be used differently in his blindside flank position to the way he was in Cape Town.

“His role at No.6 at Western Province was slightly different to what we have here. The No.6 role here at the Sharks means that your work rate must be more because you are playing a little bit closer to the ball.