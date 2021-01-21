Experienced Bulls fly-half Morné Steyn has implored the younger players to avoid being overwhelmed by the big occasion when they face the Lions in the semifinals of the Currie Cup at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday (2pm).

Steyn and the likes of Cornal Hendricks‚ captain Duane Vermeulen‚ Trevor Nyakane and Lizo Gqoboka will lead a youthful Bulls side as they bid for a place in the final against either Western Province or the Sharks.

“I think a lot of the guys who are playing on Saturday haven’t played in a semi-final before‚ so it’s a big day for a lot of them‚” said Steyn.

“I know that everyone is ready after what has been a long season‚ they must just take it as another game and enjoy the moment. We have told them to go out there and do what they have done the whole season‚ that’s been part of our build-up towards the game the whole week.