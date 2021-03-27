The first try was converted by Abner van Reenen‚ who sparkled with the boot all afternoon by kicking 17 points even though he was sent to the sin bin in the closing stages.

The Lions recovered from that early shock by applying pressure on their hosts but they could not breach the Stormers defence.

The Stormers reacted with two tries in quick succession through Senatla and Herschel Jantjies‚ who registered his second of the afternoon.

After 21 minutes‚ the Lions collapsed the scrum and Van Reenen went for the poles with his penalty as he successfully put away his fourth kick of the afternoon to stretch the Stormers’ lead to 24-0.

The Stormers could have further increased their lead shortly before the half-hour mark but Sergeal Petersen fluffed his lines on the edge of the tryline after he was released by Dan du Plessis.

To show intent and the depth of their squad the Stormers introduced Springbok World Cup-winning front row of Frans Malherbe‚ Steven Kitshoff and Bongi Mbonambi for Neetling Fouche‚ Vermaak Alistair and Ntubeni Scarra respectively at the beginning of the second half.

Mbonambi did not take too long to make his presence felt as he scored the fourth try for the Stormers after 48 minutes with Van Reenen once again finding the middle of the poles.

In the closing stages‚ Van Reenen‚ who put away all his seven kicks‚ scored a late penalty and also a well-taken drop goal as the Stormers wrapped up this impressive victory.

There was a flurry of activity in the closing stages that saw the Lions finally put names on the scoresheet through an unconverted try by MJ Pelser‚ Ruhan Nel scoring the fifth try for the Stormers and the Lions awarded a penalty try.

Scorers

Stormers

Tries: Herschel Jantjies (2)‚ Seabelo Senatla‚ Bongi Mbonambi‚ Ruhan Nel Conversions: Abner van Reenen (5)

Penalties: Abner van Reenen (2)

Drop Goal: Abner van Reenen (1)

Yellow Card: Abner van Reenen

Lions

Tries: MJ Pelser‚ penalty try