Former SA school rugby coach, teacher arrested in Australia on child porn rap

Australian police have arrested former Grey High School teacher and rugby coach Dean Carelse on charges of possession and distribution of child pornography.

Carelse was arrested on Saturday.

Detectives from the Sunshine Coast child protection investigation unit executed a search warrant at an address in Mooloolaba, in Queensland on Australia’s east coast, where, according to a press statement, a number of items of interest were seized.

On Wednesday Queensland police made a public appeal on their social media pages for potential victims to come forward “as part of ongoing investigations into a male sporting coach allegedly found in possession of child exploitation material”.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested and charged with one count each of possessing and distributing child exploitation material,” read a statement on the Queensland police website.