A strong commitment has been made to deliver the money-spinning British & Irish Lions tour in South Africa as planned later this year.

Numerous reports claimed that the tour could be played in another country due to challenges around Covid-19‚ but SA Rugby and the British & Irish Lions reaffirmed on Tuesday night that the matches would go ahead in the country as originally planned.

“After reviewing information relating to the various contingency scenarios being considered‚ I can confirm that the board’s intended position is for the tour to go ahead as scheduled in South Africa in 2021‚” confirmed chairman of the British & Irish Lions Jason Leonard.

“We acknowledge that there is a significant amount of work still to be undertaken to deliver a robust Covid-19 countermeasure plan to ensure a successful‚ safe and uninterrupted tour. SA Rugby will have our full support to help implement this plan.”

President of the South African Rugby Union Mark Alexander said he would inform his Executive Council of the alignment.