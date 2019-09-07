Boks can move on from Brighton disaster as focus turns to RWC 2019

South Africa’s emphatic 41-7 win over Japan just two weeks before the start of Rugby World Cup 2019 in that country has ended talk of Brighton 2015.

At the World Cup four years ago Japan famously beat the Springboks 34-32 and ever since that result has haunted the Boks.

Friday’s win in Kumagaya can never change the Brighton result but at least it will stop continuous references to it with the tournament just two weeks away.

“I don’t get upset if they ask us about 2015; Japan should be proud of that result but it’s why we wanted to win this match and now hopefully we see them in the playoffs if we progress‚” Bok coach Rassie Erasmus said.

The Boks’ decisive win was a result of clever game management and clinical finishing from turnover in the hot and humid conditions.

Wings Makazole Mapimpi and Cheslin Kolbe scored five tries between them with scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies adding another while the forwards edged the tight battle.