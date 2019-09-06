The ghost of Brighton has been exorcised. The Springboks delivered a clinical performance to beat Japan 41-7 in sweltering and humid conditions in Kumagaya on Friday to complete their Rugby World Cup preparation positively.

Four years after their shock 34-32 loss to Japan at Rugby World Cup 2015‚ a line has been drawn under that piece of unwanted history as the Boks now go into the 2019 tournament undefeated this year.

Nothing can ever take away what Japan did that day‚ but on Friday the Boks reminded everyone that they are serious World Cup contenders.

It was a masterclass in game management for all but a 15-minute period in the second half when Japan enjoyed some ascendancy.

Wing Makazole Mapimpi was the major beneficiary of clinical work by the forwards‚ scoring a hattrick with two of his tries simple run-ins after the hard work was done on the inside.