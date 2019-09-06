Tributes pour in for Chester Williams: 'He played for us all'

“He united SA through rugby.” That was the sentiment on social media after news broke that former Springbok rugby player Chester Williams died on Friday.

A source close to his family confirmed that Williams apparently died of a heart attack.

He was 49 years old.

The winger was an iconic figure during the 1995 Rugby World Cup, scoring four tries in the quarterfinal against Western Samoa, setting a long-standing record.

The team, which included James Small, who also recently died, went on to win the tournament.

Williams was a rugby coach at the University of the Western Cape.

His death has been met with shock, as people remember his role in uniting South Africans and being part of the Springboks' historic legacy.