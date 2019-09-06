Former Springbok winger Chester Williams has died
Springbok World Cup-winning winger Chester Williams has died.
The University of the Western Cape confirmed his death on Friday evening. Williams was the coach of the university's rugby team. A full statement would be issued, the university said.
A source close to Williams' wife said that the star winger from the Springbok's iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup triumph reportedly died of a heart attack.
This is a developing story.
