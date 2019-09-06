Rugby

Former Springbok winger Chester Williams has died

By Matthew Savides and LIAM DEL CARME - 06 September 2019 - 19:05
Former Springbok wing Chester Williams died on Friday. The World Cup winner was the coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team.
Former Springbok wing Chester Williams died on Friday. The World Cup winner was the coach of the University of the Western Cape's rugby team.
Image: Esa Alexander

Springbok World Cup-winning winger Chester Williams has died.

The University of the Western Cape confirmed his death on Friday evening. Williams was the coach of the university's rugby team. A full statement would be issued, the university said.

A source close to Williams' wife said that the star winger from the Springbok's iconic 1995 Rugby World Cup triumph reportedly died of a heart attack.

This is a developing story.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Classifieds

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
SA businesses targeted in Nigerian protests
X