Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has taken a calculated gamble by naming a full strength team to face Japan in Kumagaya on Friday‚ the Boks’ final match before rugby World Cup 2019.

Siya Kolisi will lead the team for the first time this season after missing the Rugby Championships due to a knee injury while Pieter-Steph du Toit will earn his 50th cap.

Kwagga Smith makes way for the skipper in an otherwise unchanged team that drew with New Zealand in Wellington in July.

Just has he did with success in Wellington‚ Erasmus is backing the so called ‘first team’ to deliver a strong performance against the World Cup hosts and build momentum for their crunch September 21 opener against the All Blacks in Yokohama.

The flip side is that if the ‘first’ team doesn’t perform‚ it could have a hugely negative impact on the team’s confidence and mentality before that crucial Pool B clash against the All Blacks.

In Wellington‚ the Boks earned a 16-16 draw after Erasmus sent the bulk of his first team to New Zealand more than a week in advance of the match.

The tactic paid off as the ‘second’ team beat Australia 35-17 at Ellis Park while the others were preparing in Wellington.

That gave the Boks a confidence boost which they carried to Salta by thrashing Argentina 46-13 to claim the Rugby Championship title for the first time in a decade.