Now that Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus has got past the business of picking his first match-day 23 of the season‚ the focus has again shifted to the priority of the Rugby Championship ahead of the Rugby World Cup.

Erasmus picked a side with three debutants in scrumhalf in Herschel Jantjies‚ loose-forward Rynhardt Elstadt and loosehead prop Lizo Gqoboka for Saturday's Rugby Championship Test against Australia at Emirates Airline Park.

In response‚ Australian coach Michael Cheika has only one debutant in number eight Isi Naisarani while star backs Will Genia‚ Matt Toomua and Kurtley Beale are all on the bench.

Erasmus said he understood what is at stake‚ especially with the need to generate winning momentum ahead of the World Cup.