Jantjies and Jantjies isn't the name of a law firm but the new Springbok scrumhalf and flyhalf sheriff combination in town for Saturday's Rugby Championship opener against Australia at Ellis Park.

They're new in the sense that Elton Jantjies and Herschel Jantjies have never played together‚ but they've been entrusted with marshalling SA's game plan and the route forward for what will be crucial Test match.

Elton‚ with 33 Tests and over a 100 Super Rugby games‚ is experienced and proven while Herschel is still raw‚ but prodigiously talented.

Herschel is one of three debutants‚ with former Stormers and current Toulouse loose-forward Rynhardt Elstadt and Bulls loosehead prop Lizo Gqoboka making their international bows.

Elstadt will start at flank while Gqoboka will come off the bench.

Springbok coach Johan “Rassie” Erasmus had a clear plan in how he was going to use his players‚ but with the kind of form Herschel exhibited‚ he was going to be difficult to ignore.

“In terms of Herschel‚ we know exactly what we have with the likes of Ivan van Zyl‚ Embrose Papier and Louis Schreuder.

"All of them had a good run last year but Herschel and Cobus (Reinach) both knocked the door down.

"When Herschel came up against one of the best guys in Super Rugby‚ he stood his ground and had some wonderfully consistent games‚” Erasmus said.

“He's slotted in really well and it's helped that there's a few Stormers guys in the Springbok squad. He'll be nervous but he'll be good to go.

"Rynhardt Elstadt has proven himself in France but it's Test match rugby so he'll have to make the step up.”

While there have been talks of Erasmus fielding an experimental team‚ the formidable nature of the pack debunks that myth.

Eben Etzebeth‚ who'll be captaining the side‚ starts at long alongside Lood de Jager while Pieter-Steph du Toit and Francois Louw complete the back row.

A front row of Tendai “Beast” Mtawarira‚ Bongi Mbonambi and Trevor Nyakane can't be laughed at.

The back three will consist of fullback Warrick Gelant with Makazole Mapimpi and S'bu Nkosi on the wings while Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel are the starting centre.

A bench consisting of Schalk Brits‚ Marcell Coetzee‚ Cobus Reinach and Frans Steyn has a fair bit of experience.

Australia will be announcing their match-day 23 on Thursday and Israel Folau's name won't be there.

Erasmus though said that doesn't make them a weaker team.

“The one thing he does well is that he's an aerial master and he's very good in the air.

"However‚ that's one area where we improved a lot last year.

"When we played Australia last year‚ they only kicked contestable balls to wherever Israel was on the field‚” Erasmus said.

“They interchange quite a lot on the field but they're going to miss Folau because he's a world class player.

"They interchange positions though regardless of the number one wears on the back. They will be less of a threat from an aerial perspective.”

South Africa: 15 Warrick Gelant‚ 14 S’bu Nkosi‚ 13 Jesse Kriel‚ 12 Andre Esterhuizen‚ 11 Makazole Mapimpi‚ 10 Elton Jantjies‚ 9 Herschel Jantjies‚ 8 Francois Louw‚ 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit‚ 6 Rynhardt Elstadt‚ 5 Lood de Jager‚ 4 Eben Etzebeth (c)‚ 3 Trevor Nyakane‚ 2 Bongi Mbonambi‚ 1 Beast Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Schalk Brits‚ 17 Lizo Gqoboka‚ 18 Vincent Koch‚ 19 Marvin Orie‚ 20 Marcell Coetzee‚ 21 Cobus Reinach‚ 22 Frans Steyn‚ 23 Dillyn Leyds.

Australia: TBA

Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)

Assistant referees: Matthew Carley (England)‚ Karl Dickson (England)

TMO: Rowan Kitt (England)