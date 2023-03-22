"For me watching from the side, I think it was almost like a big watershed moment for us as a team. We have been speaking about how we would like to play, there had been moments before today but when a guy goes out and plays like that, it really builds up the confidence and belief, and it also builds the belief and trust of the people who are watching us as a team," he said.
SA captain happy with team's form ahead of World Cup
Proteas sharpening aggressive approach – Bavuma
Proteas one-day internationals (ODI) captain Temba Bavuma is happy about the strides his side has taken in playing a more positive brand of cricket.
Entering a new era, the Proteas have stated their intentions of playing attacking cricket, playing on the front foot in red and white ball cricket. Bavuma has been the one driving the message related by the Test coach Shukri Conrad and limited overs mentor Rob Walter.
The Proteas have played two ODI series against England and the Windies, and in both, they played well. They defeated England 2-1 and drew 1-1 with their Caribbean counterparts, after their opening ODI was rained out in East London. Tuesday's four-wicket win over West Indies in Potchefstroom was largely thanks to Heinrich Klaasen’s unbeaten 119 off 61 balls, indicated that the team is heading in the direction according to Bavuma.
"We’ve taken a couple of steps towards what perfect would look like for us. We know there’s still a learning process that we are still going to go through. We are going to come up against different opposition in different conditions, we’ll have to adapt to that," said Bavuma when speaking to the media.
“We have shown in the last two games in the West Indies series and including the three games against England, that we have gone a long way in refining and building our confidence around our brand.
Bavuma's best not enough for Proteas as West Indies win with Hope
