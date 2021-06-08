Cricket

Second England player investigated for historical racism on social media

By Reuters - 08 June 2021 - 09:41
A file photo of England players celebrating after winning the 2019 Cricket World Cup.
Image: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

A second England cricketer is being investigated for historical "offensive" social media posts, cricket website Wisden.com reported on Monday.

Wisden said it had uncovered a racist tweet but chose not to disclose the identity of the player because he was under 16 when it was posted.

"It has been brought to our attention that an England player has posted historic offensive material on their social media account," a spokesperson for the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"We are looking into it and will make a further comment in due course."

It comes after England fast bowler Ollie Robinson was suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation into offensive material he posted on social media as a teenager in 2012 and 2013.

Robinson apologised "unreservedly" for tweets that came to light last week when he made his test debut against New Zealand at Lord's.

He has been ruled out of selection for the second test against New Zealand starting at Edgbaston on Thursday.

