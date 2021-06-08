Commitment to environment must be strengthened following Covid-19 pandemic

South Africans joined millions around the world in commemorating World Environment Day on June 5, and World Oceans Day on 8 June 2021. A year ago we were in the throes of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Today, the world is opening up as more countries, including SA, successfully roll out vaccination programmes.



Many activists and lobbyists have raised the alarm that other important issues have taken a back seat amidst the pandemic. As the world battled against Covid-19 and spared no effort to develop successful vaccines, among others, conflicts around the world in Ethiopia, Israel-Palestine, gender-based violence, chronic hunger and unemployment have continued unabated...