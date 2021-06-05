Tabraiz Shamsi eyes Test spot in the Caribbean

Proteas spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has admitted that playing second fiddle to legendary Imran Tahir in the limited overs sides was not easy.

Shamsi finds himself in a similar situation in the Test side where he is below Keshav Maharaj in the pecking order, but he is hoping to get an opportunity during the two-match series against the West Indies in Saint Lucia starting next week.

“Being No.2 to ‘Immy’ [Tahir] for all those years was not easy because I was only playing one game and then another after two or three months, and often when we had already won the series,” said Shamsi, currently ranked as the world's No.1 T20 bowler.

“I believe that you can only learn about yourself when you are playing regularly. You make a mistake in a game on Wednesday, you have a chance to improve on Friday and if you make another mistake you can work on it on Sunday.

“Being able to play consistently has really shown in my recent performances and I have been able to learn and grow from that. Consistency brings better performances — the more you play the more you learn about yourself and the more you rectify your mistakes.

“The world rankings was not something that I was actively looking at because I don’t know if anyone understands how they work. I was more chuffed to be No.2 after the Pakistan series in Pakistan because I played and had done nicely, but the No.1 ranking came when I was not even actively playing.