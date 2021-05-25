Cricket

Nortjé heads CSA awards nominations

Bavuma gets nod for Test cricketer of the year

25 May 2021 - 08:46
Eastern Province's Anrich Nortjé was nominated in six categories for the annual Cricket SA Awards which will be held on Monday May 31 2021.
Image: Shaun Roy

  

Eastern Province speedster Anrich Nortjé has been nominated in six categories for the annual Cricket SA Awards on May 31.

Nortje was listed in the three top categories of One-Day International Cricketer of the Year and Test Cricketer of the Year and SA Men’s Cricketer of the Year.

He also featured on the lists for the KFC Streetwise Award, CSA Delivery of the Year and SA Fans’ Player of the Year.

The winners will be named at a social media broadcast on Monday May 31 from 7pm. 

The Proteas achieved a first ever white ball double over India on the subcontinent this past season and achieved a similar result at home to Pakistan in a restricted programme.

The Proteas men had a mixed bag of results against England, Sri Lanka and Pakistan as they entered a new era after the retirement of many legends over the last few years.

Not surprisingly, all four nominations for the Men’s Cricketer of the Year — Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Nortje and Rassie van der Dussen — have never won the award before.

The Proteas women paint a picture of more experience with Shabnim Ismail (2015), Sune Luus (2017) and Laura Wolvaardt (2020) all being previous winners of the SA Women’s Cricketer of the Year award.

Select nominations:

Newcomer of the Year: George Linde, Janneman Malan, Lizaad Williams

T20 Cricketer: Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

ODI Cricketer: David Miller, Anrich Nortjé, Andile Phehlukwayo, Rassie van der Dussen

Test Cricketer: Temba Bavuma, Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortjé

/KFC Streetwise Award: Faf du Plessis (199 vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test in Centurion,  December 26-30 

SA Women’s Cricketer: Shabnim Ismail, Lizelle Lee, Sune Luus, Laura Wolvaardt

SA Men’s Cricketer: Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortjé, Rassie van der Dussen

