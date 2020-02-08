Danny Rose says Mourinho did not give him a chance to prove himself

Newcastle United's on-loan defender Danny Rose believes he was not given the chance to prove himself at parent club Tottenham Hotspur following the arrival of manager Jose Mourinho.

Rose, who said in November he was prepared to run down the final 18 months of his Spurs contract and leave for free after not being handed a new deal, joined Newcastle last month until the end of the Premier League season.

Having made 11 appearances for Tottenham in all competitions in the early part of the season under the sacked Mauricio Pochettino, the 29-year-old Rose has played only five more times since Mourinho's arrival in November.

"I do feel I wasn't given as much of a chance as everybody else in the backline. I did want to play for him (Mourinho)... I thought I'd continue playing," Rose told the BBC.

"I knew after a month (of Mourinho joining) I was never going to play. It was difficult going out to train knowing I wasn't going to play."