Norman Arendse has written an open letter to Cricket SA and appealed to the beleaguered sports body to act against maladministration and the banning of journalists.

A reeling CSA has found itself in the news for all the wrong reasons after five journalists had their accreditations revoked this past weekend‚ rendering them unable to work at Mzansi Super League games in Cape Town and Johannesburg this past weekend.

CSA officials were summoned to a meeting by their biggest sponsor Standard Bank on Monday night to explain a decision that was greeted by wide condemnation from the SA National Editors Forum‚ the SA Cricketer's Association and the nation's cricket lovers.

The bank is the title sponsor of the Men's Test and ODI team while it also looks after some of CSA's development projects.

Arendse‚ an experience senior advocate who served as CSA president in 2008 and also served as a lead independent director in the same organisation after the Nicholson report recommended that the organisation have independent directors serving on their board‚ has implored his former colleagues to right the listing cricket ship.

In an impassioned open letter‚ which is below‚ Arendse said his position has yet to be filled and the board must not forget its administrative and fiduciary duties.