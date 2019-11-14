Hopes that cricket in the country could soon turn a corner were dashed on Thursday when Graeme Smith withdrew his bid to join Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) staff.

TimesLIVE learnt at the weekend that the former South Africa captain had‚ on Friday‚ been interviewed for the new position of director of cricket.

But‚ six days later‚ Smith said he had “unfortunately withdrawn my interest for the role”.

“I would love to have taken on the role‚” Smith wrote on at least one of his social media accounts.

“However‚ despite my obvious desire to make a difference during the long and‚ at times‚ frustrating process over the last 10 or so weeks of discussions‚ I have not developed the necessary confidence that I would be given the level of freedom and support to initiate the required changes.”

That amounts to a lack of belief‚ by Smith‚ that CSA would allow him to do the job as he sees fit.

But‚ for almost a week‚ cricket-minded South Africans were able to believe that someone who knows what they’re doing would be part of the game’s higher echelons of decision-making.

Smith is inexperienced as an administrator‚ but the respect he earned by captaining South Africa 284 times in his 345 matches for them would have gone a long way in assuring the public‚ senior players‚ sponsors and broadcasters that cricket had acquired some desperately needed competence.