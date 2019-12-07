Embattled CSA appoint Jacques Faul as action CEO

Cricket South Africa (CSA) have appointed administrator Jacques Faul as acting chief executive and hope to conclude negotiations with former test captain Graeme Smith to take over as director of cricket next week, the governing body said on Saturday.

The CSA decided to appoint Faul at a special board meeting on Saturday after a chaotic week in which they suspended CEO Thabang Moroe over governance concerns, had three board members resign and lost key sponsor Standard Bank, who will not renew their contract when it ends in April 2020.

"Jacques Faul did not hesitate for a moment when I asked him to be acting CEO," CSA president Chris Nenzani told a news conference.

"He has been acting CEO in the past and said he would come in to lend his support and put his shoulder to the wheel for (the) country."

Nenzani confirmed that former International Cricket Council CEO Dave Richardson had been first choice for the position, but the latter said he would rather play a supporting role given other commitments.