Aggression was the critical missing element from South Africa's Under-19's in their underwhelming loss to Afghanistan in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup opening game.

They'll need plenty of it‚ plus some smart cricket on top‚ when they play Canada at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

SA assistant coach Chris van Noordwyk said they would have to neutralise Canada's powerful batting unit and they have the bowling to do so.

In Gerald Coetzee and Achille Cloete‚ they have a pair of young fast bowlers who've got franchise and first-class experience.

After their puny batting effort in Kimberley on Saturday‚ the two were on a hiding two nothing.

Cloete‚ in fact‚ bowled well for his two wickets‚ but South Africa had Coetzee to thank for getting past 100 as the bowler made a belligerent 38.

Van Noordwyk knows what they have in terms of a potent bowling attack.

It's just a case of them being unleashed early or having a decent total to defend.

“We're quite unsure about Canada as we haven't played them. We've seen footage though and their batting looks very top-heavy‚ but we're going to come at them and neutralise them.

"It's that simple. We're planning on being aggressive‚ but also clinical‚” Van Noordwyk said.

“The bowling unit is very competitive at the moment and will certainly make a big impact at this World Cup.”

SA Under-19 captain Bryce Parsons was the team's best batsman in their pathetic showing on Saturday.

He wasn't bogged down by spin even though he was out to spin‚ but if the rest of the batting can copy his positive mindset‚ they'll have got out of first gear.

Parsons said they've got clearer plans and minds if they are confronted with a spin threat.

“We're in a positive frame of mind.

"We've had two days to figure out how we're going to play spin in the middle overs.

"It's been really productive and we've got clearer mindsets now. We've worked on how we want to go about things and it's exciting in terms of how we want to move forward‚” Parsons said.

“We've got two must-win games‚ so it's really important that we start well against Canada. Batting is their strength but we're not going to focus too much on Canada‚ but focus on ourselves as we know what we need to do.”

The Canada game is a big one for SA Under-19 wicket-keeper Khanya Cotani.

He plays his first-class cricket for the North-West Dragons and will have a home coming of sorts.

“It's a big game for me.

"I've played a few matches here in the build-up towards the World Cup team being selected.

"I've visualised a number of my games being played here and being familiar with the ground builds my confidence‚” Cotani said.