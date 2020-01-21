EFF will govern SA sooner than you think, says Floyd Shivambu

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has made a bold prophecy that the red berets will be the ruling party sooner than the country anticipates.

Since its formation in 2013, the EFF has become a thorn in the flesh of the ANC and the DA as king makers in provinces such as Gauteng and Nelson Mandela Bay metro.

Speaking on Newzroom Afrika to JJ Tabane on Monday evening, Shivambu said the EFF was ready to single-handedly govern the country.

"Judging by what has been happening for the past six years, it looks like we are going straight to running this country. We are going to provide decisive leadership to the people of South Africa once the people of South Africa have trusted us with that responsibility. It looks like it will be sooner than many people have anticipated."

Support for the red berets had significantly grown in 2019's national elections when compared to 2014 results.