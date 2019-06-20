New Zealand’s four-wicket win over South Africa in their World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday took a high toll on Faf du Plessis and his team.

“It’s tough‚ you can feel in the dressingroom the guys are hurting‚” Du Plessis said after the match‚ which all but took South Africa out of the mix for a place in the semi-finals.

“I’m feeling five years older. My body is really sore after that. We left everything out there‚ and that's all I can ask for as a captain — that the guys fought. They showed that.”

But that wasn’t enough to stop the New Zealanders from inflicting South Africa’s fourth loss in six games at a tournament in which they have won only once.

“Unfortunately‚ we've just not been as good as the opposition that we've played against‚” Du Plessis said.

“New Zealand today were a little bit better than us.

“That's a skill thing. That's not a hunger thing. That's not a determination thing. That's not a fight thing.

“So I can't fault the team for that.”

South Africa now face the unedifying prospect of having to play against Pakistan‚ Sri Lanka and Australia despite having little genuine chance of advancing to the knockout rounds.

They will need to win all of those games and bank on results going their way to sneak into the final four.

And‚ by the look of them towards the end of Wednesday’s game‚ when heads dropped‚ shoulders slumped and errors mounted‚ they will be in no shape to compete with the tournament’s better teams.

New Zealand put South Africa out of the 2011 World Cup at the quarter-final stage and beat them in the semi-finals in 2015. It seems they have done so again.