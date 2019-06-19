Rain set to play a role in SA-New Zealand World Cup clash

Of the 59 one-day internationals played at Edgbaston only seven have not reached a result‚ one of them abandoned entirely.

But all of those false starts have been among the most recent 29 games at the ground.

And Wednesday’s Cricket World Cup clash between South Africa and New Zealand might just become stalemate No. 8.

Thunderstorms have been forecast at 10am‚ noon and 3pm‚ and the chance of rain floats between 43% and 51%.

Rain has soaked Birmingham in recent days‚ and was falling over the ground late on Tuesday afternoon and into the evening.