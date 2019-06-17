A hardness hides inside the apparent softness of Andile Phehlukwayo’s slow smile and good manners.

So don’t take him at his disarmingly modest word when he says‚ like he did on Saturday‚ “I’m just trying to contribute to the team.”

He is‚ and how. Not once in the three Cricket World Cup matches in which Phehlukwayo has bowled has he gone wicketless‚ nor conceded a run-a-ball.

His economy rate for the tournament‚ 4.46‚ is South Africa’s best and‚ ahead of Sunday’s match‚ better than those of Bhuvneshwar Kumar‚ Rashid Khan and Ben Stokes.

Three of his four innings have put decent chunks of runs in the bank — most recently against Afghanistan at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Saturday‚ when the first wicket fell with South Africa 23 runs away from winning for the first time in five attempts.

Phehlukwayo came in as an unlikely No. 3 to biff an unbeaten 17 off as many deliveries.

He ended the match with a six that arched over long-on and kept going through the trees that ring the ground and no doubt ended up in the Taff River.