The father of emerging Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has passed away.

A member of the family confirmed to SowetanLIVE that Jerome Ngidi‚ who lives with his wife Bongi in Kloof‚ west of Durban‚ where they work‚ died on Friday morning following a recent back operation.

Details of a memorial service and burial will be finalised in the coming days.

Ngidi‚ who is currently playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL)‚ is expected back in the country within the next 24 hours.

The chief executive of the Titans‚ Jacques Faul‚ where Ngidi plays his franchise cricket‚ confirmed that they have been informed about the sad news.

“I can confirm the sad news and our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. As a cricket family‚ we will assist wherever we can at this difficult time for the family‚” Faul said.

Ngidi has just gone through a successful season with the Proteas where he impressed in matches in the series against India and Australia as he was given his first steps into international cricket by South Africa coach Ottis Gibson.

So far he has featured in three tests for South Africa where he has taken 14 wickets after six innings. He has played in four ODIs‚ where he claimed eight wickets‚ and taken part in three T20s‚ claiming six scalps.

With the retirement of Morne Morkel after the series against Australia that ended this month‚ and with Dale Steyn expected to feature less prominently for the Proteas into the future‚ Ngidi will be given the opportunity to establish himself in the test side.

He is expected to be part of Proteas’ next test series away to Sri Lanka later in the year where he will continue to learn from established fast bowlers Vernon Philander‚ Kagiso Rabada and Steyn.