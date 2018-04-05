Cricket

Kagiso Rabada ruled out for three months

By Marc Strydom - 05 April 2018 - 15:16
Proteas fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.
Proteas fast bowler‚ Kagiso Rabada‚ has been ruled out for up to three months with a lower back stress reaction‚ Cricket South Africa said in a press statement on Thursday.

The statement read: “Rabada felt tightness and discomfort during the fourth Sunfoil Test match against Australia at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium‚ with subsequent scans revealing the injury.”

Proteas team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee was quoted as saying: “Kagiso has been diagnosed with a lower back stress reaction which will rule him out of cricket action for up to three months.

“He will need a month’s break from all physical activity before commencing with a rehabilitation programme to get him ready for the series against Sri Lanka in July.

“Rabada will be unavailable for the Delhi Daredevils in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL).”

Rabada‚ ranked the No.1 test bowler in the world‚ finished as the top wicket-taker with 23 wickets in the Proteas' 3-1 series victory against Australia‚ which ended at the Wanderers on Monday.

