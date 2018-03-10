Amla, Elgar grind out half-centuries

Hashim Amla and Dean Elgar made half-centuries as South Africa reached tea at 153 for two wickets on day two of the second cricket test against Australia at St George’s Park on Saturday.

The afternoon session was painfully slow going as the Proteas crept closer to the visitors’ first innings total of 243. As matters stand, they are 90 runs adrift of the Aussies.

It was a watchful effort from both Amla (54 not out) and Elgar (57 not out) who perhaps felt that when wickets fall they could do so in clumps.

It appeared they were prepared to progress slowly with so much time remaining in the test and the likes of Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock still to come in their batting order.

The South Africans entered the second session on 110/2 made off 40 overs. When they took tea they had faced 66 overs. That equated to only 43 runs in 26 overs.

Elgar has faced 191 balls in his innings while Amla, who survived two review on seven on 40, has been fractionally quicker in seeing off 144 deliveries.

Their third-wicket partnership stands at 86 runs in 45.4 overs.