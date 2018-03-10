CSA suits in hot water over Sonny Bill masks

Two senior Cricket South Africa (CSA) officials are under fire for appearing to endorse the wearing of Sonny Bill Williams face masks during the second test between South Africa and Australia at St George’s Park.

CSA issued a statement on Saturday to “distance” themselves from their employees’ actions.

The masks are part of a spectator campaign in reaction to Australia opening batsman David Warner’s off-field verbal attack on South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock during the first test at Kingsmead.

De Kock apparently reacted to Warner’s sustained sledging on the field by making a comment about the Australian’s wife‚ further enraging him.

Eight years before she married Warner‚ the then Candice Falzon had a much publicised encounter in the toilet of a Sydney hotel with New Zealand rugby star Williams — hence the masks.

A photograph taken at St George’s Park on Friday and posted on social media shows three fans wearing Williams masks and standing arm-in-arm and smiling with CSA commercial and marketing manager Clive Eksteen and communications head Altaaf Kazi.