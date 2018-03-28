Australians got away lightly after being caught cheating

The Australian cricket team's leaders have been awarded very light penalties for cheating in altering the condition of the ball with a rough tape.

They haven't only breached the letter of the law, but also violated the boundaries of the spirit of the game.

Cricket is considered a game of fair play and sportsmanship.

It's not just that the Australians have been caught blatantly cheating, it's their arrogance and conceitedness that irks cricket teams and cricket fans.

Iqbal Randeree, Pietermaritzburg