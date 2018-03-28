Letters

Australians got away lightly after being caught cheating

By Reader Letter - 28 March 2018 - 16:28
Steve Smith and David Warner of Australia celebrate with the Ashes Urn in the change rooms during day five of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
Steve Smith and David Warner of Australia celebrate with the Ashes Urn in the change rooms during day five of the Fifth Test match in the 2017/18 Ashes Series between Australia and England at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 8, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.
Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The Australian cricket team's leaders have been awarded very light penalties for cheating in altering the condition of the ball with a rough tape.

They haven't only breached the letter of the law, but also violated the boundaries of the spirit of the game.

Cricket is considered a game of fair play and sportsmanship.

It's not just that the Australians have been caught blatantly cheating, it's their arrogance and conceitedness that irks cricket teams and cricket fans.

Iqbal Randeree, Pietermaritzburg

