Just as peeps born in the 90s are claiming Ma Winnie as the mother of the nation‚ they know that the millennials consider Zodwa Wabantu as their mother‚ in soapville we know Katlego Danke as Dineo Mashaba but the 2000s only know Thakgalo...

But who's the Queen Bee in being mean?

In an interview with TshisaLIVE‚ Katlego went down memory lane at the mention of her popular Generations' character Dineo Mashaba. The role‚ which made Katlego a household name‚ is one of the most iconic roles she's played but said that her recent role of Thakgalo on Isidingo is on the same level.

"Some people still call me Dineo‚ but I've had a fair - and growing - share of people that call me Thakgalo when they meet me. I think its maybe about 50/50 now‚ as the people have embraced Isidingo's Thakgalo and seem to love her just as much as Dineo if not more."

For all the 2000s who have no recollection of who Dineo was... well we could tell you but this little video clip might be all you need to see the greatness.