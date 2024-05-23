Dlamini advises boxers to be financially wise

Boxing SA, as a regulatory boxing body, should consider bringing boxers into contact with financial advisers who should teach them about the importance of saving money.
Boxing is a short-term career that can end at any time. Just last week, 28-year-old Sherief Lawal from St Pancras, London, died during his first professional fight.
It is reported that in the fourth round, a right hand from Malan Varela landed on the temple of Lawal, who then dropped to the canvas.
Referee Lee Every began his count but recognised that Lawal was in distress and immediately halted the bout.
It is unclear if he had taken insurance, something that does not exist here in SA. The bottom line is, how much is Lawal leaving behind for his family?
Retired former SA and WBA Pan African middleweight champion Walter "Black Mamba" Dlamini did not make such good money during his heydays, but the man who turned professional at 32 says the little he earned enabled him to give his two daughters better education.
"I did not make lots of money but boxing helped me educate my children, especially my two daughters who went to a private school," said Dlamini, whose first-born daughter (Shalati) graduated with a bachelor of commerce degree at the University of Venda last week.
Dlamini, who retired at the age of 41 in 2022, says had he earned the type of money boxers get paid nowadays, especially champions, he would have saved more.
"The little I had helped me to build a two-roomed house back home in Malamulele," said Dlamini, who stays at a family house in Tshiawelo, Soweto.
The biggest purse he earned was R85,000 for the first defence of his SA belt – a fight he lost to Nkululeko Mhlongo.
Dlamini's advice to young fighters who are getting paid big purse monies is: "Start from when you earn R5,000 and make it a habit; it's not easy because boxers don't fight every month but still... discipline is key and you won't be sorry when your career is over."
"I am a bolt driver and I am driving my own car," said the self-employed married father of three. "This is all about survival... the money I make is too little and that is why I can't afford to send my son to the same private school as my daughters."
Dlamini advises boxers to be financially wise
'Don't be sorry when your career is over'
Image: Walter Dlamini
