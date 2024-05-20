'SA boxers' failure qualify for Paris Games a setback'

The sports ministry has voiced out its unhappiness that SA won't have amateur boxers in the 2024 Paris Olympics which starts from July 26 and ends on August 11.
No South African boxer qualified to be at the global sporting showpiece. There was a glimmer of hope that a miracle could happen in Thailand where the last leg of the qualifier wills take place from this month.
But the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) has announced that it will not send any boxer to Thailand.
Litha Mpondwana, who is the spokesperson for minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, said: "It is disappointing that there won't be South African boxers participating at the Olympics.
"This further highlights the work that lies ahead in reviving boxing in the country and to ensuring that world-class boxing talent is coming through from amateur level to professional levels of boxing.
"This is one of the issues that the minister expects the country's boxing fraternity, with the new Boxing SA board, [that Kodwa appointed last Tuesday] to work to address."
Sanabo issued a statement which made it clear that their road towards Olympic Games has come to an end since "we won't be sending any boxer there. That is based on their current team's performance".
"This situation calls on Sanabo to devise a new future strategy that will improve the performance of our boxers. We appreciate the hard work and perseverance of all our boxers and coaches, and we look forward to working with them to achieve success in the upcoming season."
The poor performance in the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup last month in Durban where they could not win even one gold medal gave a clearer picture of the calibre of the team Sanabo had.
That tournament – organised by both the International Boxing Association and the African Boxing Confederation with Sanabo as hosts – was meant to help South Africans to assess their preparedness for Thailand, and it truly showed how unprepared they are.
'SA boxers' failure qualify for Paris Games a setback'
Sanabo pulls amateurs out of Thai trip after failure to shine in KZN
Image: Veli Nhlapo
The sports ministry has voiced out its unhappiness that SA won't have amateur boxers in the 2024 Paris Olympics which starts from July 26 and ends on August 11.
No South African boxer qualified to be at the global sporting showpiece. There was a glimmer of hope that a miracle could happen in Thailand where the last leg of the qualifier wills take place from this month.
But the SA National Amateur Boxing Organisation (Sanabo) has announced that it will not send any boxer to Thailand.
Litha Mpondwana, who is the spokesperson for minister of sport, arts and culture Zizi Kodwa, said: "It is disappointing that there won't be South African boxers participating at the Olympics.
"This further highlights the work that lies ahead in reviving boxing in the country and to ensuring that world-class boxing talent is coming through from amateur level to professional levels of boxing.
"This is one of the issues that the minister expects the country's boxing fraternity, with the new Boxing SA board, [that Kodwa appointed last Tuesday] to work to address."
Sanabo issued a statement which made it clear that their road towards Olympic Games has come to an end since "we won't be sending any boxer there. That is based on their current team's performance".
"This situation calls on Sanabo to devise a new future strategy that will improve the performance of our boxers. We appreciate the hard work and perseverance of all our boxers and coaches, and we look forward to working with them to achieve success in the upcoming season."
The poor performance in the inaugural Mandela African Boxing Cup last month in Durban where they could not win even one gold medal gave a clearer picture of the calibre of the team Sanabo had.
That tournament – organised by both the International Boxing Association and the African Boxing Confederation with Sanabo as hosts – was meant to help South Africans to assess their preparedness for Thailand, and it truly showed how unprepared they are.
Ntlanganiso welcomes new Boxing SA board
Female tourney postponed after boxer's withdrawal
Shongwe 'humbled' by reappointment as BSA chair
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos