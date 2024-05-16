Female tourney postponed after boxer's withdrawal

The eagerly awaited history-making four female championship international boxing tournament, which was scheduled to take place on May 24 at Kibler Park Recreation Centre, has been postponed to a date still to be confirmed.
Former top trainer and now promoter Elias "Mr Fantastic" Tshabalala, whose Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotions was organising this event, said the late withdrawal of Mexican Gabriella "La Bonita" Sanchez left him with no choice but to postpone his event.
Sanchez was to oppose Smangele "Smash" Hadebe for the vacant IBF Intercontinental flyweight belt. "That is my main bout right there," said the Johannesburg-based younger brother to later former SA light heavyweight champ Ginger "Jaz" Tshabalala from the Free State.
"Sanchez accepted a political appointment back home so she decided to pull out of the tournament. She wrote to the IBF and explained her situation. My concern though is why did she wait until the 11th hour to withdraw?"
He added: "I have proposed two dates with the IBF and BSA – the 14th and 21st of June to accommodate the IBF which must approve and sanction the name of the proposed opponent for Smash. These two dates also give the IBF 30 days to do the sanctioning."
Tshabalala said he had a virtual meeting over the weekend with trainers and managers of boxers that will participate in his tournament to keep them up to speed about the new developments.
Tshabalala, who single-handedly guided Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela to winning the WBC super-middleweight belt from defending champ, Englishman Glenn Catley in Brakpan on September 1 2000, hopes the New York-based IBF will attend to his request soonest.
His card includes the SA, WBA Pan African and Gauteng titles. He said Bonita van Jaarsveld will defend the SA lightweight against Ndobayini Kolosa, Monica Mkandla and Ugandan Mercy Acayo will fight for vacant WBA Pan African bantamweight title and hot prospect Bernice Ferreira will face Sinesipho Mve for the vacant Gauteng junior-lightweight belt.
Gauteng junior middleweight holder and BSA 2023 Male Prospect of the Year Donjuan van Heerden will take on Fhulufhelo Ramaliba in a non-title eight-rounder while top amateur Amzolele Dyeyi will make his professional debut in the one of the undercard fights.
Hadebe, Mkandla, Ferreira, Van Heerden and Dyeyi are managed by Colleen McAusland who owns the gym where they are trained by BSA 2023 Trainer of the Year Khangelani Jack.
McAusland is not pleased by Sanchez's action.
"She must have been nominated first, so she should have withdrawn there and then to give the promoter enough time to get her replacement," she reasoned.
"We then proposed another opponent but I knew that the IBF won't sanction another boxer in less than 30 days."
Female tourney postponed after boxer's withdrawal
Tshabalala disappointed by last-minute cancellation
Image: Supplied
The eagerly awaited history-making four female championship international boxing tournament, which was scheduled to take place on May 24 at Kibler Park Recreation Centre, has been postponed to a date still to be confirmed.
Former top trainer and now promoter Elias "Mr Fantastic" Tshabalala, whose Fantastic 2 Boxing Promotions was organising this event, said the late withdrawal of Mexican Gabriella "La Bonita" Sanchez left him with no choice but to postpone his event.
Sanchez was to oppose Smangele "Smash" Hadebe for the vacant IBF Intercontinental flyweight belt. "That is my main bout right there," said the Johannesburg-based younger brother to later former SA light heavyweight champ Ginger "Jaz" Tshabalala from the Free State.
"Sanchez accepted a political appointment back home so she decided to pull out of the tournament. She wrote to the IBF and explained her situation. My concern though is why did she wait until the 11th hour to withdraw?"
He added: "I have proposed two dates with the IBF and BSA – the 14th and 21st of June to accommodate the IBF which must approve and sanction the name of the proposed opponent for Smash. These two dates also give the IBF 30 days to do the sanctioning."
Tshabalala said he had a virtual meeting over the weekend with trainers and managers of boxers that will participate in his tournament to keep them up to speed about the new developments.
Tshabalala, who single-handedly guided Dingaan "The Rose of Soweto" Thobela to winning the WBC super-middleweight belt from defending champ, Englishman Glenn Catley in Brakpan on September 1 2000, hopes the New York-based IBF will attend to his request soonest.
His card includes the SA, WBA Pan African and Gauteng titles. He said Bonita van Jaarsveld will defend the SA lightweight against Ndobayini Kolosa, Monica Mkandla and Ugandan Mercy Acayo will fight for vacant WBA Pan African bantamweight title and hot prospect Bernice Ferreira will face Sinesipho Mve for the vacant Gauteng junior-lightweight belt.
Gauteng junior middleweight holder and BSA 2023 Male Prospect of the Year Donjuan van Heerden will take on Fhulufhelo Ramaliba in a non-title eight-rounder while top amateur Amzolele Dyeyi will make his professional debut in the one of the undercard fights.
Hadebe, Mkandla, Ferreira, Van Heerden and Dyeyi are managed by Colleen McAusland who owns the gym where they are trained by BSA 2023 Trainer of the Year Khangelani Jack.
McAusland is not pleased by Sanchez's action.
"She must have been nominated first, so she should have withdrawn there and then to give the promoter enough time to get her replacement," she reasoned.
"We then proposed another opponent but I knew that the IBF won't sanction another boxer in less than 30 days."
Shongwe 'humbled' by reappointment as BSA chair
Sports minister Zizi Kodwa names new BSA board members
Berman banks on SA's new crop of fighters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos