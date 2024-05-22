Veteran boxing administrator Sakhiwo Sodo, who is in his fourth term as a member of Boxing SA (BSA) board, is happy to continue serving SA boxing.
Sodo first became a member of the regulatory body in 2008. He was retained in 2011 and 2020 for the board chaired by Luthando Jack. Sodo was deployed by that board to be chairman of the sanctioning committee.
The term of his committee expired simultaneously with Jack's board.
Sodo would love to return to the sanctioning committee. "But I will not tout myself to be in that committee," he stated.
"It is important for people who have essential experience to help in these committees," said Sodo. "But it is up to the board of Boxing SA to decide where each member is allocated."
The new board is chaired by Sifiso Shongwe. Boxing is an unfamiliar territory to most members except for Romy Titus, who was a presenter for SABC's TKO boxing magazine which is aired on SABC 2 every Friday night. Luxolo September and doctor Koketjo Tsebe have had roles in football.
Sodo is wiling to share his experience with all board members. "But even there, you must allow people to freely make their own choices."
Asked if the three-year term in the office is enough as it is regulated by the Boxing Act, Sodo said the starting point will be to change the regulations instead of asking for more years.
His wish is to ensure that the sport is primarily made beneficial to the boxer. "That is if we want boxing to succeed," he said. "That necessitates that we must work with all role players in protection of the boxer inside and outside of the ring. Boxers must make money."
A resolution taken in BSA's convention in 2015 was that the minimum amount for a round in boxing is no less than R1,000.
"I think there is a need for us to engage with promoters yet again so that we can improve on that amount," said.
Sodo happy for another stint on BSA board
Administrator says he's available for sanctioning committee
Image: Supplied
Veteran boxing administrator Sakhiwo Sodo, who is in his fourth term as a member of Boxing SA (BSA) board, is happy to continue serving SA boxing.
Sodo first became a member of the regulatory body in 2008. He was retained in 2011 and 2020 for the board chaired by Luthando Jack. Sodo was deployed by that board to be chairman of the sanctioning committee.
The term of his committee expired simultaneously with Jack's board.
Sodo would love to return to the sanctioning committee. "But I will not tout myself to be in that committee," he stated.
"It is important for people who have essential experience to help in these committees," said Sodo. "But it is up to the board of Boxing SA to decide where each member is allocated."
The new board is chaired by Sifiso Shongwe. Boxing is an unfamiliar territory to most members except for Romy Titus, who was a presenter for SABC's TKO boxing magazine which is aired on SABC 2 every Friday night. Luxolo September and doctor Koketjo Tsebe have had roles in football.
Sodo is wiling to share his experience with all board members. "But even there, you must allow people to freely make their own choices."
Asked if the three-year term in the office is enough as it is regulated by the Boxing Act, Sodo said the starting point will be to change the regulations instead of asking for more years.
His wish is to ensure that the sport is primarily made beneficial to the boxer. "That is if we want boxing to succeed," he said. "That necessitates that we must work with all role players in protection of the boxer inside and outside of the ring. Boxers must make money."
A resolution taken in BSA's convention in 2015 was that the minimum amount for a round in boxing is no less than R1,000.
"I think there is a need for us to engage with promoters yet again so that we can improve on that amount," said.
Ngcamu proves Toweel right with big win
Shongwe 'humbled' by reappointment as BSA chair
Ntwanambi's reluctance to box again concerns managers
Kodwa to announce new board for Boxing SA
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos