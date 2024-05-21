Boxing

Ngcamu proves Toweel right with big win

‘It’s about changing the attitude and actually wanting to change’

21 May 2024 - 09:30
Newly crowned Gauteng junior featherweight champ Vusi Ngcamu shows off his belts with his trainer Alan Toweel Junior.
Image: Monwabisi Jomlongo

Top boxing trainer Alan Toweel Junior stole the brainy quote from American songwriter, singer and actress Madonna to interpret the sudden turnaround of fortunes for Vusi Ngcamu.

The 31-yearold from KwaZulu-Natal had been dismissed as a no hoper who should consider hanging up his gloves.

He was a seen an appropriate journeyman to advance the career of newcomer Bheki Maitse who is trained by Frans Ramabodu.

Matchmaker, Abbey Mnisi, went for a wrong choice of opponent. Ngcamu, who had not lost a fight since his defeat by fringe opponent Bongani Bhuti in 2017, upset the applecart by handing Maitse his first loss after four straight wins.

Ngcamu, ushered to war by Toweel Junior, claimed the bragging rights as he was crowned Gauteng junior featherweight champion. The newly crowned provincial champ now wants Maitse’s father, reigning SA champ Bongani “Wonder Boy” Mahlangu.

“No matter who you are, what you did or where you’ve come, you can always change, become a better version of yourself,” he said, quoting a line from a quotable quote from Madonna.

The 10 round bout between Ngcamu and Maitse was staged by Boxing 5 at Booysens Boot Camp.

The match-up between Ngcamu and Maitse was a closely-contested affair. It was voted Fight of the Night and promoter Larry Wainstein gave Ngcamu a bonus of R3,000 on top of the specially designed belt while Maitse went home with R2,000.

“It’s about changing the attitude and actually wanting to change,” says Toweel Junior. “Vusi had a bad run and even admitted that he lacked discipline.” He first joined Toweel Junior in his third fight in 2014.

Ngcamu later left Toweel and started hopping from one gym to the other but with no silverware to justify his departure from Toweel Junior’s stable.

He eventually approached his former trainer. “I told him to come back after eight months; I was angry with him,” said Toweel Junior who has lost a number of fighters he built from zero.

“It was Banglie Nyangani [former SA  mini flyweight champ] who reminded me about Ngcamu and I told Bangile to tell Vusi to come back ... I was sarcastic ...I did not mean what I said but at the same time I felt terrible inside of me.”

