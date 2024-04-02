12-year-old suspect held in Finland school shooting, three pupils wounded

A 12-year-old suspect was taken into custody after three pupils the same age were wounded in a shooting at a school outside the Finnish capital on Tuesday.

The victims were taken to hospital, a police spokesperson told Reuters. At the school, a building had been cordoned off by police. Parents were picking up their children from another school building hundreds of metres (yards) away. The arrest had happened peacefully, in Helsinki away from the school. Both the suspect and the weapon were now in police custody, police said.

Video circulating on social media and unverified by Reuters showed two police kneeling at the side of the suspected shooter who was lying face down on a sidewalk.

No details about the identities of the children or the condition of the victims were immediately released.

The shooting took place at the Viertola school in Vantaa, a suburb of Helsinki, which has around 800 pupils from first to ninth grade and a staff of 90, according to the municipality.

"The immediate danger is over," the Viertola school's principal Sari Laasila told Reuters, declining to comment further.