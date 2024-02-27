×

Boxing

Return of action in ring brings joy

Promoters rush to apply to host more tournaments

27 February 2024 - 14:49
Back to normal for Sipho Mashego.
Back to normal for Sipho Mashego.
Image: Supplied

Action is back inside the ring, and the boxing fraternity must be breathing a sigh of relief.

It all began on Saturday in Kimberley, Northern Cape, where the regulator continued with the Rise of Women Series which was launched by the previous board of Boxing SA.

It looks like action will be coming in thick and fast from next month. This is informed by the number of applications that have been received by provincial manager in Gauteng, Lehlohonolo Ramagole, who was in charge of the women-only tournament.

He said promoters Larry Wainstein of Boxing 5 and BRD's Manny Fernandes have applied for March 8 and March 27, respectively.

"Golden Gloves have also applied for April," said Ramagole, who described the eighth leg of Rise of Women in Boxing Series as a good tournament.

"Women showed up and left everything in the ring," he said, adding that the eight-rounder between Malawian Adija Mimu and Ntomboqala Ntolashe from Cape Town was the best bout in the series.

Action continued on Sunday in Durban where six bouts took place at KwaMashu Indoor Sports Centre. It was a development tournament, headlined by the KwaZulu-Natal flyweight title, which was won by Thami Luthuli via a split points decision over 10 rounds against Siphelele Myeza.

Sipho Mashego – Boxing SA 2023 Ring Announcer of the Year, who worked in Kimberley and KwaMashu – said it was refreshing to see boxers doing what they love most.

"I also missed action," he said. "It was actually emotional to be in a boxing hall; I mean, we all have been waiting patiently for action to return."

Mashego said promoters are ready to give boxers action. "Ring officials will also begin to do what they love and earn some money," he said, adding that his bout of the day in Durban was the eight-rounder between Asanda Simelane and Enhle Ntunja.

Mashego added that the boxers he spoke to in Durban were excited that boxing is back. "All thanks to [sports] minister Zizi Kodwa, the office of Boxing SA and the media for their efforts to bring back boxing inside the ring."

