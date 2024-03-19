Sanctioning committee ready for its duties

Chairman of Boxing SA's sanctioning committee, Irvin Buhlalu, says the four-member committee tasked with the sanctioning of tournaments will hit the ground running.
The committee was appointed last week by Boxing SA's accounting authority Mandla Ntlanganiso.
The former Olympian said there was so much work that requires the attention of his committee, which comprises multiple award-winning veteran ring official Siya Vabaza Booi, BSA provincial manager in Limpopo Tinyiko Katingi and estate agent Droeks Malan.
"Luckily, we are all very much aware of the task ahead of us," said the 49-year-old former South African lightweight boxing champion from Chesterville in Durban.
"Pretty Boy", which was Buhlalu's ring name, added that boxers are sweating their socks off preparing for fights and the least that needs to happen is for tournaments to be given a go ahead.
Already, three tournaments have been sanctioned for this month. Nomvelo Shezi's international event will take place at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on Friday, followed by Manny Fernandes whose international event will take place at Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on Sunday, and Hlula Dladla's development tournament in Escourt, KwaZulu-Natal, on March 31.
That is how the ratings committee – appointed by Ntlanganiso last week – will also begin to function.
"Those that are fighting must continue with their fights in the courts and allow boxers to get inside the ring and fight to make money," said Buhlalu in reference to the eagerly awaited court action between Kodwa and the National Professional Boxing Promoters' Association.
Regarding his retention to the committee and his appointment as chairman, Buhlalu said: "I was surprised in a way as to why did Mandla bring me back, but I realised that probably he needed a member of the previous committee for continuation."
He added that the previous term presented good and bad times. "Some of the sanctioning committee's decisions were overruled by the board and we could not say anything because there is nothing you can do if the board of Boxing SA has taken a decision," said Buhlalu.
"The bigger picture is that there is too much work that must be done because Mandla Ntlanganiso cannot handle everything alone."
Sanctioning committee ready for its duties
