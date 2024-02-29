Mchunu given a chance to reclaim WBC belt

Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu must consider himself lucky to have a promoter – Nomvelo Shezi – who has his interest at heart.
A number of talented fighters in SA could not reach their full potential because they did not have a promoter looking out for them.
Shezi, who is Mchunu’s cousin, wants to provide opportunities for Mchunu to fight his way back to contention for the WBC cruiserweight title after failing to win it from then champion Ilunga Makabu in January 2022.
Fortunately Mchunu, from Cato Ridge in Pietermaritzburg, is still rated by the WBC at No 3 despite his long lay-off. The belt is now held by Armenian-German Noel Miakaelian.
Shezi has clinched a deal with the Mexico-based WBC to have Mchunu fighting for the vacant WBC silver cruiserweight title.
He will welcome No 4-rated Argentinian foe Yamil Alberto Peralta at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on March 22. They will fight for the belt that Mchunu held and defended successfully to earn the right to face then WBC champ Makabu.
But Mchunu lost that fight via a split points decision. That was the last time he donned boing gloves competitively.
Shezi has included Mchunu’s gym-mate Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge in the tournament. Mchunu and Mbenge, the former IBO welterweight champ from Mdantsane near East London, are trained in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, by Sean Smith.
Mbenge will take on Peralta’s home-boy Leandro Ariel Fonseca in a non-title bout over 10 rounds. Mbenge last fought in 2022 when he failed in his attempt to win the WBC silver belt in France. Shezi has dubbed her upcoming tournament the “Return to Glory”.
Mchunu’s opponent, Peralta, is a former Olympian who fought his first professional match in 2018. He has fought all his 17 bouts at home. Peralta has a single defeat in 17 fights, while Mchunu has 23 wins in 29 fights.
“All credit to KwaZulu-Natal sports and recreation, Durban Tourism and the SABC for supporting this event,” said a delighted Shezi, whose efforts to rebuild boxing in KwaZulu-Natal was recognised by Boxing SA with the 2023 most promising promoter of the year award.
Mchunu given a chance to reclaim WBC belt
Promoter clinches a deal with the Mexico-based boxing body
Image: Supplied
Thabiso “The Rock” Mchunu must consider himself lucky to have a promoter – Nomvelo Shezi – who has his interest at heart.
A number of talented fighters in SA could not reach their full potential because they did not have a promoter looking out for them.
Shezi, who is Mchunu’s cousin, wants to provide opportunities for Mchunu to fight his way back to contention for the WBC cruiserweight title after failing to win it from then champion Ilunga Makabu in January 2022.
Fortunately Mchunu, from Cato Ridge in Pietermaritzburg, is still rated by the WBC at No 3 despite his long lay-off. The belt is now held by Armenian-German Noel Miakaelian.
Shezi has clinched a deal with the Mexico-based WBC to have Mchunu fighting for the vacant WBC silver cruiserweight title.
He will welcome No 4-rated Argentinian foe Yamil Alberto Peralta at Olive Convention Centre in Durban on March 22. They will fight for the belt that Mchunu held and defended successfully to earn the right to face then WBC champ Makabu.
But Mchunu lost that fight via a split points decision. That was the last time he donned boing gloves competitively.
Shezi has included Mchunu’s gym-mate Thulani “Evolution” Mbenge in the tournament. Mchunu and Mbenge, the former IBO welterweight champ from Mdantsane near East London, are trained in Fourways, northern Johannesburg, by Sean Smith.
Mbenge will take on Peralta’s home-boy Leandro Ariel Fonseca in a non-title bout over 10 rounds. Mbenge last fought in 2022 when he failed in his attempt to win the WBC silver belt in France. Shezi has dubbed her upcoming tournament the “Return to Glory”.
Mchunu’s opponent, Peralta, is a former Olympian who fought his first professional match in 2018. He has fought all his 17 bouts at home. Peralta has a single defeat in 17 fights, while Mchunu has 23 wins in 29 fights.
“All credit to KwaZulu-Natal sports and recreation, Durban Tourism and the SABC for supporting this event,” said a delighted Shezi, whose efforts to rebuild boxing in KwaZulu-Natal was recognised by Boxing SA with the 2023 most promising promoter of the year award.
Wellem eyes vacant WBF title as he faces Kidunda
‘A pillar of strength’: Boxing SA mourns slain Kenneth Mamosadi
Return of action in ring brings joy
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Trending
Related articles
Latest Videos