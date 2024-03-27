Mdaka happy to have active PSL youngsters in Amajita

Unlike in the recent past where the Under-20 squads were mainly made-up by players from university teams and DStv Diski Challenge (DDC), the current Amajita team boasts several starlets who're already playing Premiership football.
This is why the side's newly appointed coach Raymond Mdaka is buoyed, saying their job as the technical panel is a bit easier with a fair number of players already with the first team at their respective clubs. Amajita are currently in a training camp to prepare for the U-20 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifiers in September. The team was assembled last Thursday, and the camp concludes tomorrow.
"It's exciting that we have more players who are already playing in the DStv Premiership, and this also assists in terms of preparations. With these players who have Premiership experience already, the preparations are shorter because their fitness level is okay and the tactical awareness is also okay,'' Mdaka said.
"Now it's only for us to put it to them how we want them to play. Look, normally when players are arriving on the first day there are challenges here and there but with this group, we started properly, and I can safely say that we can have a team that's able to play."
SuperSport United starlet Shandre Campbell, 18, is the player with most first-team appearances in Mdaka's squad, having already racked up 22 appearances for Matsatsantsa with five goals and four assists. Mamelodi Sundowns' Siyabonga Mabena, who's 17 years old, is another player with a fair number of first-team appearances under his belt as he's played eight top-flight games for the Brazilians, where he scored once.
Eighteen-year-old Luphumo Sifumba of Cape Town City has also racked up nine senior team games. Other players with first-team minutes include Kaizer Chiefs' Mfundo Vilakazi, Cape Town Spurs' Siviwe Nkwali alongside SuperSport duo of Neo Rapoo and Thabang Mahlangu, among many others.
Mdaka has three assistants in former Bafana Bafana star Reneilwe Letsholonyane, Donald Mojaki and Karabo Mogudi. The new Amajita technical team was appointed last week.
Image: Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix
