Boxing

Ngema back in boxing ring action against Mbokazi

Rumours boxer had decided to quit fistic sport

15 March 2024 - 10:09
Former WBF Intercontinental champ Mfundisi Ngema returns to action in Escourt.
Image: supplied

The death of Mlungisi “Killer Shark” Dlamini in 2010 caused so much distress in Esikhawini's boxing that no world champion has since been produced in that town in KwaZulu-Natal.

Dlamini held both the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) and International Boxing Organization (IBO) belts in the lightweight division.

One of SA’s most promising fighters, he was killed in a motorcar accident near Harrismith. He was 27 years old and undefeated with an impressive fight record of 22 wins, with 14 knockouts and a draw,

Possibly his best performance was when he knocked out the experienced Zolani Marali in the fourth round at Emperors Palace in Kempton Park to win the vacant IBO lightweight belt.

It was until 2019 that at least an international champion was produced from his hometown. Mfundisi Ngema won the WBF International junior featherweight belt.

Ushered to war by Charity Mukondeleli, who deputised for head trainer Bernie Pailman, Ngema outpointed Tshepang Babui over 10 rounds in Gaborone, Botswana.

Sadly, he was not given the opportunity to defend his belt. WBF president Howard Goldberg gave Ngema an extension, but no promoter showed interest in him until Goldberg vacated the title.

A matriculant from Khula High School in Empangeni, Ngema spent the whole of 2023 without a single boxing match and there were rumours that he had decided to quit the fistic sport. Sowetan reached to the former champ who dismissed rumours of retirement.

“If that is what some people wished, then they will be disappointed to hear that I will be in action on March 30 in Escourt,” said Ngema, who has been a professional boxer since 2015.

He will feature in an international tournament that will be staged by promoter Hlula Dladla’s Hle-Jobe Promotions at Escourt Town Hall where Nkosingiphile Sibisi and Trevor Ngonyama will fight for the WBF intercontinental title.

Ngema will take on Khanyisani Mbokazi in the featherweight division. Ngema made his debut in that weight class with points win over 10 rounds against former WBO Inter-Continental bantamweight holder Siboniso Gonya in Mooi River, KwaZulu-Natal, in what was Ngema’s last ring appearance in 2022.

“I want to use this upcoming fight to show promoters that I am still a force to be reckoned with,” said Ngema who still has years to win the SA title. “Yes, I am turning 30 in November, but I will fulfil my wish of becoming a South African champion before I retire from boxing.”

