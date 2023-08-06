Promoter Vilakazi on top of the world after producing his first boxing champ
Msimanga is also the promoter's KZN homeboy
Sandile Vilakazi is excited for successfully producing his first international boxing champion since the former amateur boxer started promoting fights three years ago.
His charge and homeboy from Ntshanga, a village in KwaZulu-Natal which is approximately halfway between Durban and Pietermaritzburg, Sanele Msimanga, claimed the vacant World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International junior welterweight belt on points against his East London foe Luvuyo Mphithi...
