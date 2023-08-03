Promoter aims to lift KZN boxing by including provincial belt

The approach by boxing promoters in KwaZulu-Natal to revive the fistic sport in the province is done in such a well-calculated way in that the KZN provincial title is a guarantee in their line-up.
This is an appropriate approach that will help provincial champions to become known, appreciated and respected at home. In the long run promoters will headline their tournaments with a provincial title fight and still get the attendance expected when an SA title fight tops a card.
Many potential national champions, especially those who faced champions in their backyard like in East London lost their fights even before it started. That was because they had not fought in front of large crowds at a sold out Orient Theatre whose capacity is about 1,500.
So, the more promoters like Nomvelo Magcaba include provincial championships in their tournaments, the better it will be for local boys to build a support base.
Magcaba’s colleague, Sifiso Vilakazi, a former amateur boxer from Inchanga, has also made sure that a provincial title fight is included in his first international tournament at Durban's Portuguese Hall on Saturday.
The promoter who trades under the banner of Siyathaba Boxing Promotion, said Mxolisi Sibiya will make his first defence of the junior bantamweight belt against Mnelisi Ndlovu in the main supporting contest.
Vilakazi expects fireworks from Sibiya and Ndlovu who will be meeting for a second time. He said Ndlovu from Cato Rigde won their first fight, which was a four-rounder.
“I think Mxolisi will emerge victorious in this one,” said Vilakazi, who has been around for four years.
He said his homeboy and former stable-mate in the amateur ranks Sanele Msimanga and Luvuyo Mphithi from East London will headline his bill in their quest to win the WBF International junior welterweight vacant belt.
Msimanga is under the tutelage of Sizwe Mthembu while Mphithi is under the guidance of BSA 2023 trainer of the year Khangelani Jack.
“I hope to produce my first international champion on Saturday,” said Vilakazi.
“I trust Msimanga to make us proud. This is the start for bigger shows for me.”
He said tickets sell at Shoprite and Checkers for R50 and action will begin at 2pm.
Image: Supplied
